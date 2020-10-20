Leon volleyball ready to start title defense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida high school volleyball, the defending Class 6A state champions are ready to defend their crown.

Leon’s title defense starts at home against Fleming Island, a team that went 14-7. Meanwhile, Leon was undefeated. However, they only played seven matches, which means their opponent played 14 more matches this season.

The Lions do have home court advantage, but they feel they are at a disadvantage because of playing limited contests.

“Work hard and we have to push harder than other teams because we were set back,” senior outside hitter Macy Maxwell said. “Other teams in our Class 6A they got to have more time and more games than us and practices. So we are a little bit behind, but we just have to work hard and push forward.”

Leon’s match with Fleming Island is at Leon High School Wednesday at 7 p.m.

