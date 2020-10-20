Lowndes volleyball seeks first playoff win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes volleyball program seeks its first playoff win in school history on Oct. 20 at home.

The Vikings completed the regular season with a 16-8 record overall and went 6-2 in conference play. They finished second at the region tournament, so they will be the No. 2 seed.

This is the third straight year in the playoffs for Lowndes and the team feels last year’s experience can help them prepare for this season.

“We want to make it further in state next year,” senior libero and defensive specialist Lacey Hamilton said. “That atmosphere really pushed us to make it more like that down here and make our practices more intense to be ready for the environment this year.”

Lowndes hosts Brookwood tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.