Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman at gunpoint

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - A Marianna man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Marianna Police say they got a call that a mother of two young children was abducted at gunpoint at Cottondale Village Apartments. Witnesses reportedly told police Calvin Peterson, Jr., 26, abducted the mother of his children and left the children in the home alone. They say he stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police say after Peterson took the victim to a second location, where he held her captive for an extended period of time. Police say during that time, Peterson made threats to end the victim’s life and to end the life of their two children.

Police say when they arrived to the scene at the apartment complex, a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s vehicle passed by. Police pulled over the vehicle and say they were able to get the victim safely out of the vehicle and arrested Peterson. Police say they were able to find a gun in the area that Peterson threw out the window. They say the gun was a semi-automatic hand gun with an extended magazine.

Peterson is charged with domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, child neglect, grand theft of motor vehicle, convicted felon in possession of firearm, and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

