Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a few showers and isolated storms near the I-75 corridor Tuesday afternoon, but the showers and storms deteriorated the farther west they traveled. Rain chances will remain Tuesday evening, but drop to unlikely category overnight. The clouds will stick around, posing a problem for viewing the Orionid Meteor Shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain chances will stick around Wednesday as a disturbance moving through the region and increased moisture set the stage for a 40% chance of showers and storms. Better rain odds will stick around Thursday through Saturday (40% to 50%) with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees above normal.

The odds of showers will decrease starting Sunday with rain chances dropping to between 10% and 20% as a cold front passes through the viewing area. Highs will still be in the mid 80s from Sunday through Tuesday, but lows will be in the mid 60s.

