North Florida Medical Centers offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(WSAZ)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida Medical Centers will be operating a free COVID-19 drive-thru on Wednesday.

NFMC says the testing site will be open from 9-11 a.m. and will be free to patients of all ages, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

The medical center says the testing is for PCR testing only and masks are requested.

Results are expected in 2-3 days.

Testing will take place at the North Monroe Medical Center (3721 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Fla. 32303).

