Norvell named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the sidelines during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)
By Chris Nee
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Florida State held on for a hard-fought 31-28 win over No. 5 North Carolina in Tallahassee on Saturday. The Seminoles took a commanding 31-7 halftime lead and were able to hold off the Tar Heels' second-half comeback with a crucial turnover on downs with under a minute to play. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed eight passes for 191 yards and one touchdown and ran 16 times for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns, while running back La’Damian Webb rushed 12 times for a career-best 109 yards.

The victory marked the Seminoles' first win over a top-five opponent since 2014 and was Florida State’s first over a ranked team since 2018. The Seminoles' victory also represented the first time since 1965 that an unranked Florida State team beat a top-five ranked team in Doak Campbell Stadium.

“This was Coach Norvell’s first signature win during his initial season in Tallahassee,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd’s teams were successful because they were prepared in all three phases of the game, and that’s how Florida State looked on Saturday.  The Seminoles don’t win the game without that type of coaching.”

Mike Norvell was named Florida State’s 11th full-time head football coach in December 2019. Norvell spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Memphis, compiling a record of 38-15, including the 2019 American Athletic Conference championship. Memphis was the first school to appear in three straight American Athletic Conference Championship Games, and Norvell is one of 12 head coaches in any conference to appear in three straight conference championship games. He is also one of only seven to make three conference championship game appearances in their first four years as a head coach.

Off of the football field, Norvell has already made history in the classroom as Florida State posted a program-record 3.127 cumulative GPA this past spring in his first semester as head coach.

Norvell has also already left his mark in the community by recently participating in an “Adopt a School” initiative over the summer with his players. In partnership with John G. Riley Elementary School, the Seminole team assisted with several campus beautification projects and will be conducting a book drive in the future to provide books for the school’s library and classroom libraries.

“Coach Norvell has been in Tallahassee for less than a year and he’s already having a significant impact on the football field, in the classroom and throughout the community,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “We look forward to seeing how he continues to develop all aspects of the Florida State football program these next few years.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

