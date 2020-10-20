Advertisement

Orionid Meteor Shower’s peak is early Wednesday morning

But cloud cover may limit visibility
An astronomer observes the Orionids at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. The Orionid meteor shower occurs each year as a result of Earth passing through cosmic dust released by Halley's Comet. The radiant of the Orionids is located near the constellation Orion. (AP Photo/Petar Petrov)
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s that time of year when the debris left from the passage of Halley’s Comet displays as a meteor shower. It happens every October, but the peak is during the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

This peak can bring up to 20 meteors per hour, or 5 every 15 minutes. The peak begins at around 1 a.m. and runs through sunrise.

The peak of the yearly Orionid Meteor Shower will be early Wednesday morning before dawn, but cloud cover may be an issue.
The peak of the yearly Orionid Meteor Shower will be early Wednesday morning before dawn, but cloud cover may be an issue.(WCTV)

But there is one issue this year that may limit viewing: Cloud cover. A mid-level disturbance along with decent moisture will bring not only a very low chance of rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning but also a good chance of cloud cover. There could be a few gaps in some locations overnight, but it will be tricky. Conditions are expected to be fair to poor for viewing overall, but at least it will not be that cold. In fact, lows Wednesday morning are forecast to be in the upper 60s to near 70 - almost summer-like.

If one desires to attempt to see the meteor shower, try to escape the light pollution from the city, dress comfortably, and bring a chair according to timeanddate.com. Look closer to the east at around 1 a.m. in the lower horizon, but look higher up in the sky and southeast as the early morning hours progress. Because of the warmer weather expected, bug spray may be a good thing to bring.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

