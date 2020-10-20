Tallahassee woman arrested for murder of 3-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 23-year-old woman for murder after she hit a 3-year-old child with an object.

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.

TPD says a local hospital contacted them around 7 p.m. Monday about the child’s death. Doctors were told the toddler fell at home; however, the victim’s injuries and evidence at the scene indicated that wasn’t the case, the press release says.

TPD says the probable cause was developed to charge the child’s caretaker in this case for hitting the child with an object, killing them.

The investigation is still active, TPD says. Anyone with information about the incident is asked tor each out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

