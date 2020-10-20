Advertisement

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Bonuses of $200 will be going out to 350,000 company employees.

Target said this is its fourth round of pay incentives as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company said it has spent nearly $1 billion on workers' well-being, health and safety so far this year.

That’s on top of several pay raises to motivate its employees who are unable to work from home during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Target also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires.

The bonuses will go to Target employees who work at its stores and distribution centers by early November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence but was recaptured nearby Tuesday.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

News

GBI looking for Camilla murder suspect

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to investigators, Kentravious Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his location is currently unknown.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Latest News

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

National

Woman runs under 6-minute mile while 9 months pregnant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Makenna Myler, 28, who’s originally from Australia but now lives in California, has been running five or six times a week during her pregnancy.

National

Woman runs under 6-minute mile while 9 months pregnant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A viral video shows a pregnant woman running a mile in under 6 minutes a week before her due date.

National

Rush Limbaugh says he faces setback in terminal lung cancer fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he’s had a setback in his prognosis, and the cancer had progressed.

News

Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee sees spike in active inmate COVID-19 infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
No federal prison in the South has more active coronavirus cases than the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.