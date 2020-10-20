Truck hits man in wheelchair on East Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in a wheelchair suffered serious injuries after a truck hit him near the intersection of East Tennessee and North Meridian streets Tuesday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department says.

According to TPD, the crash happened a little after 11 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, TPD says.

A TPD spokesperson says eastbound lanes on Tennessee Street were closed for about an hour because of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

