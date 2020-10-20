Valdosta volleyball focused on hitting ahead of playoff matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats are aiming for an upset win over Lakeside in the first round of the GHSA volleyball playoffs.

Valdosta went 14-16 and 1-3 in the Region 1-AAAAAA this year, garnering the #3 seed in the State tournament.

The year has not gone off without a hitch for VHS, though: The Wildcats were shut down for two weeks after their head coach, Anna McCall, tested positive for COVID019.

McCall says she is happy with the defense but wants to see an improvement in their attacking.

“What we are working on right now is offense. The defense is clicking now we have to work on the offense. We have a middle hitter, we’ve got right sides. We’ve got back row. We just have to be smarter with putting the ball away,” she said.

Valdosta will play Lakeside on Wednesday.

