Chiles volleyball hoping experience against defending champs will help in quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, the Chiles volleyball team will aim to pick up a win in the region quarterfinals.

The Timberwolves come into the regional quarterfinals with a record of 4-3. Like Leon, they are at a significant disadvantage when compared to their opponent, Creekside, who its district with a record of 16-2.

However, Creekside did not have the advantage of playing the defending state champs in Leon twice.

Chiles says they will not let a limited number of matches keep them down.

“I think the team, we really push ourselves during practice," Brooke Lent said. "I think that’s what’s helping us be able to keep up them and we really communicate on the court. I don’t think we are missing much from what the other teams have.”

Chiles heads to Creekside Wednesday for a 7 p.m. match.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.