Community activists push back against protest proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Protests which left more than a dozen people arrested are still sparking outage more than one month later.

On Wednesday community activists spoke out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to crack down on unrest.

Last month DeSantis announced a proposal that calls for a series of new laws, including felony charges for damaging property or blocking traffic with a vehicle during a protest.

It’s called the ‘Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting, and Law Enforcement Protection Act.’

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a press conference Wednesday to bring together activists, taking a stand against the proposal.

Many of the participants said they will continue to do so, saying if the measure passes, it will lead to more unrest and community action, rather than prevent it.

Criminal defense attorney Bill Davis said that the proposal is an attack on free speech and the right to assemble.

“If you suppress speech, if you suppress assembly, then you will breed increased resistance,” Davis said. “And the people will win in some other way.”

Last month more than a dozen people were arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Tallahassee. Those individuals are now know as the Tally 19.

Several activists say those arrests, as well as the proposal by the governor, won’t stop them from taking these issues to the streets.

“Those threats are not going to silence us, and I have to say that this is just an extension, a continuation of the Civil Rights Movement,” said long time activist Wells Todd.

Attorney Mutaquee Akbar is representing a majority of the Tally 19. He says, between the arrests and DeSantis' proposal, he’s already seeing apprehension from protestors.

“Honestly I think that was the goal, to come out in force and show force in that measure,” Akbar said. “And to kind of make people think twice about protesting in the fashion that the protests have been going on.”

Community activists are also calling for all the charges against the Tally 19 to be dropped.

Earlier this week State Attorney Jack Campbell announced that a diversion deal would be available to those with misdemeanors. That program is scheduled to begin next week.

