Debate continues over Children’s Services Council ahead of November ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of community leaders held a press conference on Wednesday against the proposed Children’s Services Council; the issue is coming up on the November ballot.

Opponents say there is not a good plan about where the money would go, and it’s not the right time for a new tax; proponents say the children can’t wait.

“It’s the wrong solution at the wrong time,” said Doug Wheeler, President of the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates. “This council has been ill-conceived from the beginning, with no real plan on how to allocate or spend the money, no metrics on how to measure success, or lack thereof, and very little oversight of unelected political appointees.”

Barney Bishop, with Citizens for Responsible Spending, questioned how the money would be spent by the Children’s Services Council.

“Over $200,000,000 worth of money from federal, state, local, and private donors is already being spent in Leon County. What is their solution? It is to give the same poorly managed, poorly performing not-for-profits more money. Yet they expect the outcome to be different,” said Bishop. “We can fix the current problem by helping local not for profits utilize evidence-based programming with clear and concise benchmarks and outcomes under the auspices of the Big Bend Community based care. The truth is, until you can ensure that the $200,000,000 that’s already being spent is being spent on the right needs, and meeting specific benchmarks and outcomes, it just doesn’t make sense to throw more money at this problem.”

Former Tallahassee Mayor and City Commissioner Penny Herman discussed her concerns about accountability.

“They can choose to pay excessive salaries, hire lobbyists, and build buildings. Since there are no caps on administrative costs, there is no government oversight of this completely autonomous group,” said Herman. “This is not about children; this is about big government.”

Herman also spoke about concerns with the makeup of the board; some members would be appointed by the Governor, rather than local elected officials.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and County Commissioner Bill Proctor also both spoke against the CSC.

In the University of South Florida’s 2019 Florida Child Well-Being Index, Leon County is ranked 16th out of 67.

“Leon County is already outperforming seven counties that already have CSCs, so I would suggest that perhaps there’s a better way to address these issues,” said Wheeler.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor is on the other side of the issue, speaking in favor of the Children’s Services Council.

“There is a lot of misinformation going around about the Children’s Services Council,” said Minor.

He pushed back on the idea that the group would not be held accountable.

“They would have to produce quarterly reports to the County Commission, we have to review their progress; if we don’t like what they’re doing, if we don’t feel that the progress is there, we have the ability to bring it back to the voters and ask them to discontinue it,” said Minor.

Minor also said a County Commissioner, the Leon County Sheriff, and the Superintendent would sit on the board, making it directly accountable to voters.

Voters will decide the future of the CSC on the upcoming November ballot.

