‘Everybody I know is rooting for Kevin Cash’: Former Seminole hoping to bring World Series title to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2020 World Series began Tuesday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, and fans in Tallahassee are paying close attention.

Not only is a Florida team in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2008, but a familiar face is at the helm of the Rays.

Florida State fans are very excited about one of their own making it to baseball’s biggest stage.

“I known a lot of people I sit up there with in Section B are all big fans of his and watched his career at Florida State,” said John McCallister, a member of the FSU baseball fan group Animals of Section B. “Pretty much everybody I know is rooting for Kevin Cash and the Rays to win the World Series.”

Cash traces his winning ways back to Tallahassee, where he played in two College World Series in the late 1990′s, led by Mike Martin.

Donning the garnet and gold for three seasons, Cash hit .299/.405/.518 with 27 career home runs and 124 RBI in 178 career games from 1997-99.

In his 1999 season, Cash was named a Third Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, a season in which he set career bests in batting average (.317), home runs (14), RBI (58) and on-base percentage (.430).

Earlier this month, the Florida State baseball Facebook page posted throwback photos of Cash, with the caption “Once a Nole, always a Nole!”

#TBT to the 2020 @sportingnews AL Manager of the Year, Kevin Cash! Once a Nole, always a Nole!🍢🔥 Posted by Florida State Seminoles Baseball on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“I think it’s a great testament to FSU baseball, because of the type of player that we attract to FSU and the skills they possess,” McCallister said. “To not only make it to the major leagues but to have one that’s in the World Series in the highest level of baseball is unbelievable. I wish him the best.”

Governor Ron DeSantis says he hopes the Rays can Cash in on their opportunity.

“I just want to wish the Tampa Bay Rays good luck tonight,” he said. “It’s title town.”

Hoping the former Seminole can help bring home the team’s first World Series title.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.