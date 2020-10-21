Advertisement

FHP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in Leon County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Shelfer Road and Crawfordville Highway on Tuesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Shelfer Road and Crawfordville Highway on Tuesday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Shelfer Road and Crawfordville Highway on Tuesday.

FHP says the truck, which had multiple passengers, hit the pedestrian, who was immediately given first aid at the scene before being taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where the pedestrian later died.

Troopers say, as of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, northbound lanes in the area are blocked.

It is not yet known what led to the accident, nor are any details regarding the pedestrian or anyone in the vehicle known.

This is a developing story.

