FHP: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 27 East of Craven Street.

According to FHP, the truck, being driven by an unidentified 50-year-old man, was traveling southbound on U.S. 27.

Trooper say for reasons that are still under investigation, the woman - who was also not identified - traveled from the center of the roadway to directly in front of the truck, causing the truck to hit the woman.

FHP says the truck came to a controlled stop in the south ditch of U.S. 27, just east of where the collision happened.

Troopers say the driver did not sustain any injuries.

