Florida State students petition for transgender-inclusive housing on campus

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A petition making its rounds on social media is asking Florida State University to provide more inclusive housing for transgender students.

The campus group, Gender Odyssey, has already collected hundreds of signatures in support.

The President of Gender Odyssey, Jay Galante, says there is a need for transgender-inclusive housing at FSU and that the petition was created as a response to overwhelming safety concerns from transgender students.

Galante says having this inclusive housing could make the difference between life and death.

“It might not be necessarily being murdered by their roommate, but it could be that bullying or even that physical assault which has happened, could be the final straw that makes somebody consider taking their life,” said Galante.

In addition to inclusive housing, the petition calls for protection from harassment and bullying, along with more resources to help transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Galante says while there are faculty and staff who help provide a safe space, it is not enough.

“There is only so much that these individuals can do when official policy does not exist and policy that has already in place does not account for the needs and circumstances of trans and gender non-conforming students,” he said.

According to campuspride.org, more than 200 universities across the nation provide gender-inclusive housing, including 8 in Florida.

Galante hopes FSU will one day follow suit.

So far, the petition has gained close to 500 signatures and more than 35 signatures from clubs and organizations.

In a statement sent to WCTV, FSU says “The Vice President for Student Affairs was recently made aware of this petition and will be working to review whether the university’s current policies and practices need to be updated.”

