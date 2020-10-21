Advertisement

Freshmen could be key in Florida High volleyball’s playoff run

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High volleyball team is itching to get back on the court after falling the last time they took the floor in a five-set loss to Pensacola Catholic in the district title game.

Prior to the title game, the Seminoles were off for two weeks due to being quarantined.

Florida High is hoping the district tournament gave them a chance to knock off the rust.

Anyone who follows the team knows about standout performers Khori Louis and Keonna Mackey, but there are two freshmen who could play a big role in the playoffs as well: Kailyn Johnson and Amelia Wass de Czege.

“Kailyn Johnson, she just got into Florida High right during the summertime. She can hit on the pins too. So she’s going to bring a lot of versatility to our team and she’s only a freshman. We have a 6′2″ middle hitter, Amelia Wass de Czege, who is also very talented she’s also getting some recruiting attention,” Head Coach Shelia Roberts said.

Thursday, Florida High travels to Providence with first serve set for 6 p.m.

Freshmen could be key in Florida High volleyball's playoff run

