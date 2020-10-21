Lowndes softball sweeps way into second round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes softball team advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs after a swept of its first-round playoff opponent on Oct. 21.

Lowndes defeated Newton County High School. The Vikings won the first game, 9-0. They followed up that win with another, 11-1.

Also, Thomas County Central won Game 3 of its series with Perry. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Islands, a team out of Savannah, on Thursday

