Lowndes volleyball makes history with first playoff victory
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes volleyball team made history on Tuesday night as the school registered its first playoff victory.
The Vikings, the #2 seed out of Region 1 in the Class AAAAAAA bracket, needed to five sets to defeat Brookwood, the #3 seed out of Region 4.
The win propels Lowndes to the second round where they will play at Walton on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.