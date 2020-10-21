Advertisement

Lowndes volleyball makes history with first playoff victory

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes volleyball team made history on Tuesday night as the school registered its first playoff victory.

The Vikings, the #2 seed out of Region 1 in the Class AAAAAAA bracket, needed to five sets to defeat Brookwood, the #3 seed out of Region 4.

The win propels Lowndes to the second round where they will play at Walton on Saturday.

