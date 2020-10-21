Advertisement

More than 25% of Florida voters have cast ballots

(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - More than 25% of the state’s registered voters have cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, as numbers posted Wednesday by the state Division of Elections showed a lead among Republicans using early voting.

As of Wednesday morning, 720,968 Floridians had cast ballots at early voting sites, up from 366,436 in a Tuesday morning count. Also, 2,954,359 voters had cast ballots by mail.

Combined, the 3.675 million people who had cast ballots represented more than a quarter of the state’s 14.4 million registered voters.

Early voting sites opened Monday in most of the state and will be open statewide as of Saturday.

As of Wednesday morning, Republicans had cast 321,007 ballots at early voting site, while Democrats had cast 279,968. People without party affiliations had cast 111,675 early votes, while third-party voters had cast 8.318.

Meanwhile, Democrats had cast nearly 1.43 million mail-in ballots, while 900,828 had come from Republicans. Another 589,892 were from unaffiliated voters.

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

