Report: Seminoles to host Gators in December
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will host the University of Florida in men’s basketball on December 12 at the Donald L. Tucker Center, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
FSU has won each of the last six meetings between the two programs, with the most recent win coming last year in Gainesville in a 63-51 Seminole victory.
The Noles' six-game winning streak is FSU’s longest in the rivalry and is tied for the second-longest in the rivalry, along with Florida’s six-game winning streak from 1998-2004.
According to The D1 Docket, FSU is slated to play Gardner-Webb, Tulane and USC-Upstate in non-conference play this year, but those matchups could change due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.