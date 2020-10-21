Advertisement

Report: Seminoles to host Gators in December

Florida State forward Raiquan Gray (1) blocks the shot of Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida State forward Raiquan Gray (1) blocks the shot of Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will host the University of Florida in men’s basketball on December 12 at the Donald L. Tucker Center, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

FSU has won each of the last six meetings between the two programs, with the most recent win coming last year in Gainesville in a 63-51 Seminole victory.

The Noles' six-game winning streak is FSU’s longest in the rivalry and is tied for the second-longest in the rivalry, along with Florida’s six-game winning streak from 1998-2004.

According to The D1 Docket, FSU is slated to play Gardner-Webb, Tulane and USC-Upstate in non-conference play this year, but those matchups could change due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘The guys are going to play hard football’: Lions in search of offense in hopes of picking up first win

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Leon Lions football team enters this week still in search of its first win of the season.

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball seeks first playoff victory in school history

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball program is in search of its first playoff victory in school history on Wednesday.

FHSAA

Chiles volleyball hoping experience against defending champs will help in quarterfinals

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Timberwolves come into the regional quarterfinals with a record of 4-3.

Sports

Lowndes softball sweeps way into second round

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Lowndes volleyball team made history on Tuesday night as the school registered its first playoff victory.

Latest News

Sports

Lowndes volleyball makes history with first playoff victory

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Lowndes softball team advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs after a first-round sweep on Tuesday.

GHSA

Lowndes softball sweeps way into second round

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes softball team advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs after a first-round sweep on Tuesday.

GHSA

Lowndes volleyball makes history with first playoff victory

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes volleyball team made history on Tuesday night as the school registered its first playoff victory.

FHSAA

Chiles volleyball hoping experience against defending champs will help in quarterfinals

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Wednesday, the Chiles volleyball team will aim to pick up a win in the region quarterfinals.

Seminoles

‘Everybody I know is rooting for Kevin Cash’: Former Seminole hoping to bring World Series title to Florida

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The 2020 World Series began Tuesday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, and fans in Tallahassee are paying close attention.

GHSA

Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia withdraws from Valdosta High School, Wildcats to forfeit season-opening win

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia withdrew from the school Tuesday.