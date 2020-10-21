Report: Seminoles to host Gators in December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will host the University of Florida in men’s basketball on December 12 at the Donald L. Tucker Center, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Source: The annual game between Florida and Florida State will be on December 12th in Tallahassee. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2020

FSU has won each of the last six meetings between the two programs, with the most recent win coming last year in Gainesville in a 63-51 Seminole victory.

The Noles' six-game winning streak is FSU’s longest in the rivalry and is tied for the second-longest in the rivalry, along with Florida’s six-game winning streak from 1998-2004.

According to The D1 Docket, FSU is slated to play Gardner-Webb, Tulane and USC-Upstate in non-conference play this year, but those matchups could change due to COVID-19.

