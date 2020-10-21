Tallahassee Police reporting injuries in Woodville Hwy crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police along with The Florida Highway Patrol are reporting a crash with injuries on Woodville Highway along the Leon and Wakulla County line.

Details are limited at this time, but a WCTV viewer who is near the scene tells our newsroom the crash appears to be head on with another vehicle.

The crash scene is also causing a long backup in the southbound lanes. Motorists should avoid this area until the scene is cleared.

WCTV is working to confirm how many people are injured and a possible cause to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more information.

