Tallahassee Police reporting injuries in Woodville Hwy crash

The crash scene is causing longer commute times
Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police along with The Florida Highway Patrol are reporting a crash with injuries on Woodville Highway along the Leon and Wakulla County line.

Details are limited at this time, but a WCTV viewer who is near the scene tells our newsroom the crash appears to be head on with another vehicle.

The crash scene is also causing a long backup in the southbound lanes. Motorists should avoid this area until the scene is cleared.

WCTV is working to confirm how many people are injured and a possible cause to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more information.

