‘The guys are going to play hard football’: Lions in search of offense in hopes of picking up first win

Leon Lions football
Leon Lions football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions football team enters this week still in search of its first win of the season.

Leon is set to host FAMU DRS and are hoping for a better offensive output than we have seen so far: Only 10 points have been scored by LHS’ offense in their first two games.

Despite the slow start to the season, Head Coach Garrett Jahn says he’s not worried about the team losing interest as the year goes on.

“As far as things that I’m not concerned with, my seniors and the guys that are following them are going to play hard football," he said. "I know that they are going to come out and play as hard as they can for every minute of that game and hopefully as coaches we can put them in the best case scenario to succeed.”

The Lions and Baby Rattlers are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

