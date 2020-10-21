Thomas County Central volleyball seeks first playoff victory in school history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Central volleyball program is in search of its first playoff victory in school history.

The Yellow Jackets, who are the #2 seed, host Troup County on Wednesday.

TCC qualified for the state tournament after going 7-10 in the regular season. 2020 marks the third time in the last five seasons the Yellow Jackets have made the state tournament.

A win would be vindication for the Jackets' senior class, which has helped shape and mold the program, something not lost on Head Coach Lisa Guyton.

“This is my third year coaching and I came in with them,” Guyton said. “So to see the growth of those seniors and they go on and they graduate, that’s really exciting for me. That’s fun for me. I know that those are the ones that really feel this could be my last game.”

Thomas County Central hosts Troup County on 5 p.m.

