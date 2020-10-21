Thomasville Road multi-use trail in planning stages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City and County Commissioners took a look at the Thomasville Road multi-use path feasibility study during Monday’s Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency meeting.

CRTPA staff have looked at current conditions, identifying opportunities and challenges, and met with the Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan working group.

The corridor could connect as many as six to eight existing parks.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says many people live in neighborhoods where they would like to walk or bike to commercial facilities or restaurants, but they do not feel safe in the current infrastructure.

“For decades we’ve built a community designed for cars. So just to get people out walking; one, it makes us healthier people, a lot of us would like to do it if we felt safe being able to do it, and if we can decrease the amount of traffic on the road, just incrementally, that’s great for the environment,” said Commissioner Matlow.

Part One of the project would run from Betton Road up to Metropolitan Boulevard. Staff says they would like to keep the trail as landscaped and buffered from the road as possible. They are hoping to connect to designated bike lanes on Hermitage Boulevard.

Staff says there are right-of-way constraints in that corridor, but none that would make the project infeasible entirely. Those include trees, utility pole locations, private property in right-of-way, and businesses. Other challenges include the condition of the existing facilities; bike lanes are intermittent, and the sidewalk on the west side is not ADA compliant.

Other complementary projects would interact with the multi-use trail.

One is the McCord Pond drainage ditch improvements, currently under design. Construction on that project is anticipated to begin in 2021, and there is potential to partner with the City to incorporate a multi-use path.

Another complementary project is the Midtown Area Transportation Plan. A shared-use path has been proposed on Thomasville Road from North Monroe up to Betton Road. The goal is to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Part Two of the project runs from Metropolitan Boulevard to Maclay Boulevard. The connection would be made through a variety of corridors, including Live Oak Plantation Road, Timberale School Road, Timberlane Road, Martin Hurst Road, and Maclay Commerce Road.

According to the CRTPA’s presentation, challenges to that portion of the project include right-of-way issues, elevation and grade, and potential neighborhood opposition.

Complementary projects for this phase include the Market District Multi-purpose stormwater project.

Public engagement outreach will begin in the Fall.

