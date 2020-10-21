Advertisement

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSTON (AP) — Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government’s national intelligence director said at a news conference Wednesday night.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

