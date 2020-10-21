Wakulla County deputies searching for man who attacked peewee football coach

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a 34-year-old man who attacked a coach and two other people at a peewee football practice on Oct. 13.

According to deputies, Rickey Lindsey approached the coach during a practice at the Medart Recreation Park in Crawfordville because he didn’t like how the practice was run. Two off-duty deputies at the practice say 15 to 20 people were watching a dozen players between the ages of 7 and 10 do drills.

Lindsey, who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs well over 200 pounds, continued a heated conversation with the coach, deputies say.

Lindsey was told to leave the park as they approached the sideline, WCSO says. A woman, who was about 5 feet 1 inch tall and just over 100 pounds, intervened and Lindsey pushed her to the ground. Deputies say as the woman fell, she hit her 4-year-old daughter.

Lindsey then took a full swing at the coach, and the coach tackled him in defense, deputies say.

One of the off-duty deputies separated the men, and as the men stood up, the deputy told Lindsey to leave the area. The other off-duty deputy tried to stop Lindsey from continuing the fight, and Lindsey shoved him and took a swing, but missed. After “a brief tussle,” Lindsey left the park, according to the sheriff’s office.

WCSO says a patrol deputy was called to the park and took an initial report, but Lindsey had already left the area at that point. WCSO detectives collected statements from witnesses and also learned Lindsey had a previous battery conviction on his criminal record.

“After a previous conviction for battery, any subsequent arrests for battery are felonies,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

There is an arrest warrant for felony battery and disorderly conduct out for Lindsey, WCSO says.

If you have any information on Lindsey’s location, call the sheriff’s office at 850-745-7100.

