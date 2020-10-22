Blountstown vs. Jefferson County canceled due to COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday’s football game between Blountstown and Jefferson County has been canceled because of coronavirus, according to coaches from both teams.

Blountstown Coach Beau Johnson sent the news in a tweet, and Jefferson County Coach Ira Reynolds confirmed it in a phone call with WCTV.

Coach Reynolds said the game was canceled because of Blountstown’s exposure to COVID-19.

The game between Jefferson County and Blountstown was part of their conference tournament. Jefferson County will advance in the winner’s side, while Blountstown falls to the loser’s side.

The conference tournament has no impact on the FHSAA playoffs.

