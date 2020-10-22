Advertisement

Bobby Bowden releases statement after beating COVID-19, voices support for President Trump

Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has released an official public statement following his battle with COVID-19.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has released an official public statement following his battle with COVID-19.

“I want to thank all the many, many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks,” Bowden’s statement said. “I just went through a battle with COVID-19, and God just wasn’t ready to take me Home yet to be with Him.”

Bowden specifically thanked his family and doctor for their efforts as he combatted the virus.

Bowden also said he’s thankful he’s healthy enough to vote for President Donald Trump.

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” the statement said.

President Trump responded to Bowden’s statement Thursday morning on Twitter, thanking FSU for giving America Bobby Bowden.

The statement said Bowden was treated with remdesivir in his recovery.

“At the age of 91, in many other countries, I might not have even been treated. In America, I was,” Bowden says.

Bowden ended his statement by encouraging people to vote for President Trump, saying it’s the only chance to share the heritage, beliefs and opportunities he and his wife Ann had with the next generation.

“So please, take the time, dadgumit, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, to Keep America Great and vote for Donald Trump,” Bowden says.

Pam Bondi of the Office of White House Counsel shared Bowden’s statement on Twitter Wednesday night. You can find the full statement below or at this link.

