Capital Regional Medical Center hosts ribbon-cutting for new Lake Jackson ER facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center is expanding access to medical care with a new emergency room facility in Lake Jackson.

The new, 24-hour facility is located on North Monroe Street.

It features a dozen private hospital rooms, a trauma room, access to COVID testing, and will create new career opportunities for healthcare professionals.

The CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center, Alan Keesee, says the new ER will allow residents in the area to have closer access to healthcare.

“So you had to travel either down into Tallahassee in the middle of the town or somewhere else that was minutes or sometimes further away depending on how far you lived in the county so we’re here to provide great access to care right here close to home, also for Gadsden County residents mainly in Havana as well,” said Keesee.

The Lake Jackson ER is now open to patients.

