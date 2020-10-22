Advertisement

Capital Regional Medical Center hosts ribbon-cutting for new Lake Jackson ER facility

Capital Regional Medical Center is expanding access to medical care with a new ER facility in Lake Jackson.
Capital Regional Medical Center is expanding access to medical care with a new ER facility in Lake Jackson.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center is expanding access to medical care with a new emergency room facility in Lake Jackson.

The new, 24-hour facility is located on North Monroe Street.

It features a dozen private hospital rooms, a trauma room, access to COVID testing, and will create new career opportunities for healthcare professionals.

The CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center, Alan Keesee, says the new ER will allow residents in the area to have closer access to healthcare.

“So you had to travel either down into Tallahassee in the middle of the town or somewhere else that was minutes or sometimes further away depending on how far you lived in the county so we’re here to provide great access to care right here close to home, also for Gadsden County residents mainly in Havana as well,” said Keesee.

The Lake Jackson ER is now open to patients.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 21, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

News

Florida Department of Health offers no explanation to delay in new daily COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The Florida Department of Health released its delayed updated COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday evening.

News

Monticello couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Mildred and Thomas Wimberly celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday and did so with a drive-by car caravan.

Latest News

News

'It really breaks my heart’: Tallahassee residents react to new details of three-year-old’s death

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Horrific details came to light Tuesday, as we now know what led to the death of a three-year-old boy inside of a Tallahassee home off California Street.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car on Woodville Highway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Kaplan
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

News

Community activists push back against protest proposal

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a press conference Wednesday to bring together activists, taking a stand against the proposal of the Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting, and Law Enforcement Protection Act

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.

News

Debate continues over Children’s Services Council ahead of November ballot

Updated: 16 hours ago
Barney Bishop, with Citizens for Responsible Spending, questioned how the money would be spent by the Children’s Services Council.