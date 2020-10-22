Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With late October here, the end to the very active 2020 hurricane season is just weeks from ending. But that doesn’t mean that those in hurricane-prone locations should let their guard down. In fact, one should stay prepared.

In late October, most of the tropical cyclone development has been in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and western Atlantic Ocean according to climatological data from the National Hurricane Center. The frequency is cut in half in early November and continues to decrease in mid November.

But there was mid November storm that stands out: Hurricane Kate. It was a Category 2 hurricane that made landfall near Mexico Beach, Fla. on Nov. 21, 1985. It brought storm surge to parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast and brought down many trees and power lines in locations such as Tallahassee.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30, so it‘s important to stay vigilant and prepared.

