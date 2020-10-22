FAMU’s spring basketball schedule released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference released the spring 2021 schedules for Florida A&M University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Thursday morning.

The MEAC says teams will follow a divisional format for both men’s and women’s basketball. Each school will play 16 games over a nine week period, starting Jan. 2, 2021. Conference games will be played on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, the release says.

FAMU is in the conference’s southern division. Other teams in that division include Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State. Teams in the south will play each other four times, while northern division teams will face each other three or four times in the regular season.

Northern division teams include Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State and Norfolk State.

FAMU’s schedule is as follows (home games highlighted in green):

Jan. 2: FAMU @ Bethune-Cookman

Jan. 9: FAMU @ NC Central

Jan. 11: FAMU @ North Carolina A&T

Jan. 16: SC State @ FAMU

Jan. 23: North Carolina A&T @ FAMU

Jan. 25: NC Central @ FAMU

Jan. 27: Bethune-Cookman @ FAMU

Jan. 30: SC State @ FAMU

Feb. 6: FAMU @ North Carolina A&T

Feb. 8: FAMU @ NC Central

Feb. 10: FAMU @ SC State

Feb. 15: FAMU @ Bethune-Cookman

Feb. 20: North Carolina A&T @ FAMU

Feb. 22: NC Central @ FAMU

Feb. 27: Bethune-Cookman @ FAMU

March 4: FAMU @ SC State

Times for the games have not been revealed yet.

The MEAC Basketball Tournament is currently scheduled for March 8 through March 13, 2021, in the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The conference says baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball will follow a schedule based on divisional play to reduce travel time and time away from the classroom, as well as to lower travel expenses and avoid flying.

“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must be at the forefront,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”

