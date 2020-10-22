FAMU’s spring football schedule released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University now knows its schedule for the spring 2021 football season.

FAMU will play six games against conference foes in the upcoming season, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning.

The conference says its football season will begin on Feb. 20 and end on April 10.

FAMU will be a part of the conference’s southern division, along with Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.

The MEAC says teams in the southern division will have two teams they place twice and two teams they play once. Each team will have two bye weeks, the announcement says. Meanwhile, northern division teams will face each other twice. Those teams include Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State.

FAMU’s schedule is as follows (home games highlighted in green):

Feb 20: FAMU @ SC State

Feb. 27: BYE

March 6: FAMU @ Bethune-Cookman

March 13: SC State @ FAMU

March 20: NC Central @ FAMU

March 27: FAMU @ North Carolina A&T

April 3: BYE

April 10: Bethune-Cookman @ FAMU

Start times for the games have not been revealed yet.

The MEAC Football Championship Game is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

The conference says baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball will follow a schedule based on divisional play to reduce travel time and time away from the classroom, as well as to lower travel expenses and avoid flying.

“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must be at the forefront,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”

