Florida Department of Health offers no explanation to delay in new daily COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health released its delayed updated COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday evening.

The agency missed its normal online update by roughly eight hours.

When asked what caused the delay, FDOH Public Information Specialist Pam Salsby said, “I don’t have an answer to that.”

The October 21 report was timestamped for 1:25 p.m., but the numbers were not made public until they were sent out via email around 7:44 p.m.

New data for Leon County had not been updated as of late Wednesday night.

However, in a news release Florida Attorney General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees announced the statewide health department would be conducting a review of COVID-19 data, specifically information related to reported coronavirus deaths. The release pointed to confusion over the current process, which include delays in reporting deaths and that some deaths happened months after the person was diagnosed.

Earlier in the day, Fred Piccolo Jr., the spokesperson for Governor Ron DesSantis, tweeted that COVID-19 data will continue to made available to the public, adding there’s no plan to change reporting frequency or depth at this time.

There will be no elimination of COVID-19 data available to the public. There is no plan to change reporting frequency or depth anytime in the near future. That is all. — Fred Piccolo Jr (@FredPiccoloJr) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Public Health also experienced issues with their dashboard on Wednesday. However, the agency attirbuted the problem to a technical issue telling residents the data will be delayed.

