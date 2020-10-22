Advertisement

Freeport man charged after allegedly hitting and throwing dog

Jonah Brewer was charged with causing pain and suffering to a dog.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG) - A Freeport man is facing charges after witnesses report he hit his dog repeatedly and then threw it.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about animal abuse in the area of Jefferson Street in Freeport Tuesday. They say when they got there, there was a tan dog running around in the area. They say the dog appeared to be scared and in pain.

Deputies say Jonah Brewer rode his bike after the dog. When confronted by deputies, they say Brewer told them, “I don’t have time for you.”

Deputies say they explained to Brewer someone called to report him hitting his dog and he reportedly told deputies, “Tell me who told you so I can beat him up.”

Several witnesses told deputies they saw Brewer use his fist like a hammer to hit the dog in the face and then throw her in the air.

Brewer was charged with causing pain and suffering to a dog, a felony.

The dog, Ella Gene, was taken in by Animal Control and is being held for safekeeping.

