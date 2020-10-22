'It really breaks my heart’: Tallahassee residents react to new details of three-year-old’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Horrific details came to light Tuesday, as we now know what led to the death of a three-year-old boy inside of a Tallahassee home off California Street.

Tuesday, 23-year-old Te’Lea Jefferson appeared in a Leon County Courtroom for her first appearance. However, her case was pushed to Wednesday after requesting a private attorney. Jefferson faces murder and child cruelty charges in the death of the little boy.

Before reading further, we do want to warn you some of the details may be hard to hear.

Monday, WCTV shared that the boy’s injuries prompted an investigation. Police said that Jefferson originally lied to them and doctors, but now court documents say she confessed to killing the three-year-old by beating him four times with a tire iron.

A neighbor of Jefferson’s wanted to remain anonymous but shares, “It is a tragedy, anything that revolves around a child and the death of a child is always horrible. However, when you hear about it in a heinous way such as this it makes it that much worse.”

The mother did not want to show her face. But she tells WCTV that her two-year-old daughter had spent some time at Jefferson’s home, where she lived with her partner and the partner’s two kids.

“All I can think about my kid being here safe and sound," shares the woman, “and then there is a kid across the street being beaten to death with a tire iron. It really breaks my heart. It just makes me wish she would have said can you just watch this child for a second or anything.”

Affidavit documents show that Jefferson originally told doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital that the child fell off of the bathroom sink, hitting his head on the toilet. But doctors, as seen in the report, point out multiple wounds on the boy’s face and hands, an almost severed finger and patterns of previous abuse, which tell a different story.

In the report, it expresses that Jefferson later confessed to hitting the boy after she was angered that he was brushing his teeth, standing on the bathroom sink. That is when she went into her bedroom to retrieve the tool kit, getting the tire iron.

After she hit the boy once, he attempted to run away. Jefferson said he was bleeding on the floor, and asked him to return to her. He refused, and that is when she hit him approximately four times.

As quoted from the affidavit, Jefferson “Recalled seeing blood spray from MW’s wounds as she struck him.” She also admits to investigators that the baby was likely deceased for a time before their arrival to TMH.

She also admits to hiding the tire iron in the residence.

“It was something she had time to sit and think about. There was no means to protect or preserve this child in any capacity," shares Jefferson’s neighbor.

Experts, like Regional Executive Director of Children’s Home Society of Florida Cecka Green, say that tragically, incidents like these are not uncommon. But with the pandemic, the usual 15,000 abuse hotline calls a month have decreased to just 3,000 a month.

She tells WCTV that the low caller turnout is not because there are fewer abuse cases, but not enough people to notice when something is not right.

“If you see something please please say something," expresses Green, "Because as you see it could literally save a child’s life.”

And Green shares that with the pandemic more abuse cases are being overlooked.

Here are some things to keep an eye on:

See if the child is skiddish or jumpy around children or adults

If the child is experiencing extreme weight loss

If the child is unkempt

If the child flinches when touched

If the child has bruises

You can also always call the abuse hotline, which is free: 888-737-6303

