Man seriously injured in Rankin Ave. shooting, Tallahassee police say

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on Rankin Avenue.
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on Rankin Avenue.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Rankin Avenue Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the department says the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Rankin Ave around 5 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a man with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, TPD says it does not have any leads or suspects in this shooting.

If you have any information for officers, give them a call at 850-891-4200, or stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

