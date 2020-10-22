Man seriously injured in Rankin Ave. shooting, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Rankin Avenue Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the department says the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Rankin Ave around 5 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a man with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, TPD says it does not have any leads or suspects in this shooting.

If you have any information for officers, give them a call at 850-891-4200, or stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.