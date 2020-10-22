Marianna police arrest suspect who left drugs out 'in plain view’ on front porch

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says during an arrest of a suspect who violated his probation, officers found drugs “in plain view on the front porch.”

Officers responded to a home on the 4200 block of St. Andrews Street to execute an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Armond Miller, the department says. Once investigators placed Miller under arrest, they noticed drugs out in the open on the front porch.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant following the arrest, and they later found “a large amount” of cocaine and methamphetamine inside the home, the press release says.

Miller was taken to the Jackson County Jail as he waits for his first court appearance, MPD says. He faces charges of methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking and violation of probation.

