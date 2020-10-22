Advertisement

Martin proud of Cash’s growth from Dick Howser to Fall Classic

Former Seminole Kevin Cash is now leading the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as manager.
Former Seminole Kevin Cash is now leading the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as manager.(Florida State Athletics)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the late 90s, long before Kevin Cash traded in his garnet and gold for navy and Columbia blue, or a spot on the roster for the manager’s seat on the bench, Mike Martin saw one thing in his young slugger; limitless potential.

But, even he can’t believe Cash’s starring role in the World Series.

“Kevin was the type of player that, if baseball was what he wanted to do, that he would be a success," the former Florida State skipper said. "Now, would that be he gets as far as an American legion coach, because I never dreamed that he would be a manager in the minor leagues and then move up to the major leagues.”

Even though Cash became a manager through traditional means, its well documented that the organization he helms is anything but; with a payroll much smaller than most postseason contenders and a unique approach to both hitting and pitching.

Still, Eleven says Cash’s flexibility can make him successful in any situation.

“Kevin can get along with anybody," Martin recalled. "There are some things that maybe he doesn’t agree with but he implements them, sells it to his players as long as it’s not something he just cannot swallow.”

Wednesday, the Rays bounced back to tie the Fall Classic at 1-1, brushing off a crushing defeat in the series opener the day before off the arm of Dodgers' starter Clayton Kershaw.

The win was a testament to Cash and the club’s composure and, maybe, even some of that trademark Martin poise.

“Keeping his team on the right level. Don’t get up, don’t get down be ready to go the next day and that’s exactly what they did.”

Now, Cash has his team just three “next days" away from the Commissioner’s Trophy.

