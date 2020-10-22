Advertisement

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our warm October weather pattern continued on Thursday, starting with morning lows near 70 then afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. However, some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two developed and a few are still possible into early Thursday evening as they move to the west.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild, again, with lows near 70.

Friday will see a very similar pattern, but then a weak cold front to our west will bring a slightly better chance for scattered showers on Saturday. By Sunday, drier air returns, with just a few showers, then just isolated showers by Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers return to the region by the middle of next week. Warm temperatures will continue next week, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, there is still a weak disturbance over the Northwestern Caribbean, which could weakly develop a bit in the next few days as it moves northward toward the Bahamas, but it is not expected to have any impact on our area at all.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon is weaker as of Thursday, back to a Category 1 system, located about 200 miles east of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic.

It will move north and then northeast, staying out over open water, and is still no threat at all to the U.S. or any other land.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Oct. 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Oct. 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 20

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
It has been feeling a lot like summer, but will it last? Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Evening Update

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It has been feeling a lot like summer, but will it last? Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast.

Weather

Orionid Meteor Shower’s peak is early Wednesday morning

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The annual meteor shower will be at its peak early Wednesday morning, but cloud cover could be a problem.