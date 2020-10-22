Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our warm October weather pattern continued on Thursday, starting with morning lows near 70 then afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. However, some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two developed and a few are still possible into early Thursday evening as they move to the west.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild, again, with lows near 70.

Friday will see a very similar pattern, but then a weak cold front to our west will bring a slightly better chance for scattered showers on Saturday. By Sunday, drier air returns, with just a few showers, then just isolated showers by Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers return to the region by the middle of next week. Warm temperatures will continue next week, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, there is still a weak disturbance over the Northwestern Caribbean, which could weakly develop a bit in the next few days as it moves northward toward the Bahamas, but it is not expected to have any impact on our area at all.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon is weaker as of Thursday, back to a Category 1 system, located about 200 miles east of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic.

It will move north and then northeast, staying out over open water, and is still no threat at all to the U.S. or any other land.

