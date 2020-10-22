Advertisement

Monticello couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mildred and Thomas Wimberly celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday and did so with a drive-by car caravan.

Being marrived to one person for 75 years is something that you don’t see everyday, but for Mildred and Thomas, they say they couldn’t see their lives going any other way.

After returning from serving in World War II in 1945, Thomas Sutton Wimberly says he decided to tie the knot with his elementary school sweetheart, Mildred, and says they have been going strong ever since.

“From that day to this, she finally said ‘I do’ and I’ve been doing ever since," said Wimberly.

On Wednesday, they celebrated with a drive-by, where they were visited by Jefferson County and Monticello law enforcement and friends.

“And I don’t know of a better thing to do than to sit out there and watch the traffic to by," exclaimed Wimberly.

Their daughter Elaine says she’s inspired by their longevity.

“Every marriage is a challenge and I’ve learned a lot from them and love definitely keeps them together," she said.

Grandson Jacob says he has also learned from his grandparent’s heroism and selflessness.

“My grandpa, I’ve always called him my hero but he always says this one thing, the real heroes are the ones that are left behind," he explained.

Mildred tells WCTV that she’s proud of all they have accomplished together.

“We’ve had a good life together and it’s been a good place to live and we’ve enjoyed our life together here," said Wimberly.

She says the key is to their success is to love, and love unconditionally.

“Love is at the base of all of it, that covers all of it," shared Mildred.

Mildred and Thomas tell me that they are happy with the lives they’ve lived and as long as they have each then they will forever be happy.

The Wimberly’s celebrate their milestone with their two children, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

