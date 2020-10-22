Perry Police Department warn citizens of phone scam

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department is warning citizens of a scam phone call in which the caller claims to be from the police department.

PPD says in the call, someone will claim to either be from the department or the Social Security Administration and they ask about social security information.

Officials say even if it’s a local number, hang up on this call to protect your personal information.

PPD says if you do receive this type of call, report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General Social Security Administration.

