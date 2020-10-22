‘Pigs aren’t meant to live in frat houses': City of Tallahassee looking for home for Petunia the pig
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center says they have rescued a pig who was living in a fraternity house.
On a post on Facebook, the City says Petunia the Pig is available for adoption to someone who knows how to take care of a pig. The city says she’s “beautiful, social, getting healthier by the minute and young.”
According to the post, she’ll grow to more than 100 pounds.
The city says anyone interested in adopting Petunia can begin the adoption process by clicking here.
