‘Pigs aren’t meant to live in frat houses': City of Tallahassee looking for home for Petunia the pig

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center says they have rescued a pig who was living in a fraternity house.

On a post on Facebook, the City says Petunia the Pig is available for adoption to someone who knows how to take care of a pig. The city says she’s “beautiful, social, getting healthier by the minute and young.”

According to the post, she’ll grow to more than 100 pounds.

We may not know a LOT about pigs, but we do know some things. We know that pigs aren't meant to live in frat houses... Posted by City of Tallahassee - Animal Service Center on Thursday, October 22, 2020

The city says anyone interested in adopting Petunia can begin the adoption process by clicking here.

