Something’s Gotta Give: Florida High, Rickards meet with perfect records on the line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida High Seminoles and Rickards Raiders will put their perfect records to the test against one another.

An argument can be made that the Seminoles look better than they did last year, when they advanced to their first-ever state title game.

Through five games this year, Florida High has yet to surrender 14 points in a game and have shut out two opponents.

Four-star Auburn commit Amari Harvey, one of the stars of the ‘Noles defense, says as good as they’ve been so far, they’re far from their potential.

“The season is going pretty good, but we still have a lot more to do, a lot more executing to be better,” he said. “We have so many mistakes, we are not even good right now.”

Rickards also enters Thursday night clash with an unblemished record, having defeated Lincoln and Godby to open their campaign.

Much like the 'Noles, the Raiders defense has been stingy, allowing just 19 points this season: Seven to Lincoln and 12 to Godby.

Head Coach Quinten Lewis says a large part of that defensive strength comes in their secondary.

“I believe we have the best secondary in the city, for real,” Lewis said. “They may not have as much publicity as some other guys, but I’ll put their skill level up with anybody, any time. They are the best secondary in the Big Bend, for sure.”

The Noles and Raiders will clash at Gene Cox Stadium Thursday at 7 p.m.

