Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Sunoco owner

After an attempted armed robbery turned deadly, businesses in the South Monroe Street area say they will miss the Sunoco owner, who was an integral part of their community.
After an attempted armed robbery turned deadly, businesses in the South Monroe Street area say they will miss the Sunoco owner, who was an integral part of their community.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest in an October 3 shooting on South Monroe Street.

TPD says through an investigation, they learned the incident was an attempted armed robbery, which resulted in the shooting death of an adult male.

Officials say based on statements from multiple witnesses and evidence collected at the scene, enough probable cause was made to arrest 38-year-old Harold Harrison for felony murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This case remains active.

