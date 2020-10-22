Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car on Woodville Highway

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials say a white sedan hit a person crossing the street in a wheelchair.

Authorities say the crash happened while it was raining and the driver told officials they did not see the person trying to cross.

According to TPD, the driver is okay but no update has been given on the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'It really breaks my heart’: Tallahassee residents react to new details of three-year-old’s death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Horrific details came to light Tuesday, as we now know what led to the death of a three-year-old boy inside of a Tallahassee home off California Street.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

News

Community activists push back against protest proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a press conference Wednesday to bring together activists, taking a stand against the proposal of the Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting, and Law Enforcement Protection Act

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.

Latest News

News

Debate continues over Children’s Services Council ahead of November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
Barney Bishop, with Citizens for Responsible Spending, questioned how the money would be spent by the Children’s Services Council.

News

Florida State students petition for transgender-inclusive housing on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
A petition making its rounds on social media is asking Florida State University to provide more inclusive housing for transgender students.

News

Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.

News

Florida State students petition for transgender-inclusive housing on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A petition making its rounds on social media is asking Florida State University to provide more inclusive housing for transgender students.

News

Debate continues over Children’s Services Council ahead of November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A group of community leaders held a press conference on Wednesday against the proposed Children’s Services Council.

News

Thomasville Road multi-use trail in planning stages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
CRTPA staff have looked at current conditions, identifying opportunities and challenges, and met with the Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan working group.The corridor could connect as many as six to eight existing parks.