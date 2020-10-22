Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car on Woodville Highway
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.
Officials say a white sedan hit a person crossing the street in a wheelchair.
Authorities say the crash happened while it was raining and the driver told officials they did not see the person trying to cross.
According to TPD, the driver is okay but no update has been given on the condition of the pedestrian.
This is a developing story.
