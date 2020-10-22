Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car on Woodville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials say a white sedan hit a person crossing the street in a wheelchair.

Authorities say the crash happened while it was raining and the driver told officials they did not see the person trying to cross.

According to TPD, the driver is okay but no update has been given on the condition of the pedestrian.

TPD on scene after a car hits a pedestrian crossing Woodville HWY in wheelchair. No word on pedestrian’s condition. Road is closed at intersection with Gaile Ave. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/mURBLQBFUy — Ben Kaplan (@BenKaplanTV) October 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

