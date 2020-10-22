Thomasville coasts into second round, TCC falls at home in first round of GHSA volleyball playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville won their opening-round matchup while Thomas County Central fell at home in the first round of the GHSA volleyball playoffs.

Thomasville had no trouble with Chattahooche County, winning in straight sets. The Bulldogs will face Toombs County this Saturday at home.

Down the street at Thomas County Central, the Yellow Jackets' season came to an end at the hands of Troup County in straight sets.

