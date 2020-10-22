Advertisement

Time set for Mike Pence’s Tallahassee campaign event on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalitions launch, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President Mike Pence’s Make America Great Again Rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tallahassee International Airport, according to President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

The campaign’s website says doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

Pence will be joined by Florida State Representatives Jason Shoaf and Alex Andrade at the event.

You can register for tickets at this link.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more details about the event.

